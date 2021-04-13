Steelers’ inspirational running back leaving Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner (30) takes a handoff from quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and scores on a one-yard run during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Cleveland Browns in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

James Conner is leaving the Steelers after signing a free agent contract with the Cardinals

PHOENIX, Arizona (WKBN) – James Conner is now a former Pittsburgh Steeler after officially signing a one-year free-agent contract with the Arizona Cardinals.

Welcome to the Valley, @JamesConner_!



We have agreed to terms with RB James Conner on a one-year contract. — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) April 13, 2021

Following a standout college career at Pitt, Conner was drafted by the Steelers in the third round of the 2017 NFL draft. He was a source of inspiration, having overcome cancer to reach the professional football ranks.

Conner spent all four years of his professional career in Pittsburgh, battling injuries throughout his time with the Steelers.

In 50 career games, he rushed for 2,302 yards an 22 touchdowns, averaging 4.3 yards per carry. He also caught 124 passes for 963 yards and four additional touchdowns.