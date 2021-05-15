Steelers ink four draft picks from 2021 class

The Steelers have signed four picks from their selections in the 2021 NFL Draft as rookie camp continues

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed four draft selections from the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Steelers have inked defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk, linebacker Quincy Roche, defensive back Tre Norwood and punter Pressley Harvin III to their rookie deals, the team announced Saturday.

Loudermilk was a fifth-round pick this past season and played in 40 career games at Wisconsin, starting 26. He has 63 career tackles, 11.5 tackles for a loss and 7.5 sacks. He also added nine pass defenses and two forced fumbles.

Roche, a sixth-round pick this year, started 10 games in 2020 for Miami, finishing the season with 45 tackles, including 14.5 tackles for a loss, ranking second on the Hurricanes and third in the ACC, and added 4.5 sacks.

He was tied for the lead in the ACC with three forced fumbles, and he had two fumble recoveries.

Norwood was one of two seventh-round picks for the Steelers out of Oklahoma. He was the Big 12 co-leader and tied for third nationally, with five interceptions.

Harvin was the Steelers other seventh-round pick and won the Ray Guy away for the nation’s top punter his final year at Georgia Tech.

Harvin led the nation and set a Georgia Tech and ACC record with a 49-yard punting average. He was a unanimous first-team All-American, becoming only the third Georgia Tech player to earn that accomplishment.