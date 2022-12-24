PITTSBURGH (AP) – Kenny Pickett threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to George Pickens with 46 seconds remaining, and the Pittsburgh Steelers capped three days of tributes to the late Franco Harris with a 13-10 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Pittsburgh kept its faint playoff hopes alive by delivering another last-second victory over the Raiders, just like it did 50 years and a day ago with Harris’ “Immaculate Reception.” Las Vegas was pushed to the brink of elimination from the postseason.

Harris died on Wednesday, and the Steelers went ahead with their plans to retire his No. 32 during the game.