PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers have hired former Cleveland Browns wideout Frisman Jackson as the team’s wide receivers coach.

He has spent the last 14 years coaching in the college and professional ranks.

For the last two years, Jackson has been on the Carolina Panthers’ staff serving as the receivers coach in 2020 and passing game coordinator/receivers coach in 2021.

Jackson played four seasons for the Cleveland Browns from 2002-2005, playing in 34 games with 40 receptions for 490 yards and a touchdown.

In college, Jackson played quarterback at Northern Illinois from 1997-99, before transferring to Western Illinois where he played receiver in 2001.