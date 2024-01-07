PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers have made the NFL playoffs with the Tennessee Titans beating the Jacksonville Jaguars, 28-20.

The Steelers, fresh off of a win against the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday, did not control their own destiny to the playoffs.

Steelers ended the regular season 10-7 and have clinched at least the seventh seed in the playoffs. They will play the AFC East Champions on the road next week, either the Buffalo Bills or the Miami Dolphins.

Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph has three wins in three consecutive starts and Kenny Pickett has been dealing with an ankle injury but participated in practice all this past week.

Coach Mike Tomlin has not announced who will start for the team at quarterback for Wild-Card Weekend.