PALM SPRINGS, Florida (WKBN) – Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin says that he likes the current overtime format and that sudden death OT doesn’t fear him.

“To be quite honest with you, I’m a sudden-death advocate,” Tomlin said. “I’m a traditionalist. I don’t fear sudden death and I never have, but obviously I lost that battle a decade ago. But my position remains unchanged. I am one of the few sudden-death advocates I would imagine.”

Tomlin is one of 10 members of the NFL’s competition committee and has been a part of it since 2013.

The Colts and Eagles have submitted a proposal to allow each team to have an overtime possession.

The Titans have submitted a separate proposal that would allow each team to have a possession in overtime unless the team that has the ball first scores a touchdown followed by a two-point conversion.

“I just think 60 minutes everybody has had a fair opportunity to win the game. When you’re talking about changes as it pertains to competitive fairness, I speak to the first 60 minutes that we all had. So, win the game. I don’t fear sudden death,” Tomlin said.

Twenty-four of the 30 NFL teams must vote in favor of a rule change.