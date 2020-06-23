Closings and delays
Steelers had 2 positive COVID-19 tests, both recovered

Sports

Neither player visited the team facility at any point during the offseason

by: The Associated Press

Pittsburgh Steelers Football

(AP) – Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin says two unidentified players have tested positive for COVID-19 and recovered.

Tomlin said Tuesday the players tested positive at some point earlier this year. Both players went through what Tomlin called “the appropriate protocol” and have since returned to work.

Neither player visited the team facility at any point during the offseason. The Steelers, like the rest of the NFL, have been meeting and training remotely rather than in person since mid-March.

