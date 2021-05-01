Steelers grab second Texas A&M player in fourth round to add linebacker depth

Pittsburgh selected Buddy Johnson in the fourth round who is the first Aggies linebacker to be selected since 2013

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers added a linebacker with their second pick of the fourth-round on Saturday, selecting Texas A&M linebacker Buddy Johnson with the 140th-overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

He is the first Aggies linebacker taken in the draft since Sean Porter back in 2013.

Johnson was a former quarterback in high school that moved to linebacker at Texas A&M.

In his final season in College Station, Johnson led the Aggies with 86 tackles, 8.5 for a loss and four sacks.

For his career, he totaled 210 tackles with 24.5 stops for loss and 6.5 sacks.

He also returned a fumble 62 yards for a touchdown in a victory over Ole Miss in 2019.