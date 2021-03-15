Steelers general manager signs contract extension

Kevin Colbert has been with the Steeler's organization for 21 years

PITTSBURGH, PA (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed Vice President and General Manager Kevin Colbert to a one-year contract extension.

“It has been such an honor to be in this position with the Steelers for over 20 years,” said Colbert in a Monday press release. “I want to thank Art Rooney for his continued support in extending my contract another year. We’ve been able to accomplish some great things, but my determination to help the Steelers reach our ultimate goal – to win another Super Bowl – has never been greater.”

Colbert has been with the Steelers’ organization for 21 years and has served as the general manager for the last 11 seasons.

Colbert helped build the Super Bowl XL and Super Bowl XLIII championship teams. He’s won three AFC Championships, 10 division titles and earned 13 playoff berths during his time in Pittsburgh.