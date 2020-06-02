Steelers forced to leave long-time training camp site

Pittsburgh Steelers helmets lay on the field at Saint Vincent College at the NFL football team’s training camp in Latrobe, Pa. Saturday, July 31, 2010. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

The NFL is requiring all teams to stay at their training facilities for preseason workouts

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – For the first time in 54 years, Pittsburgh Steelers’ training camp will not take place at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pennsylvania.

Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NFL is requiring all teams to stay at their training facilities for preseason workouts.

Instead, the Steelers will hold camp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on the south side of Pittsburgh, which houses three practice fields as well as an indoor facility.

Pittsburgh has held its training camp in Latrobe since 1966. The camp has regularly been a prime attraction for fans leading up to the regular season.

At the moment, the Steelers are slated to open the preseason in the national spotlight on Aug. 6 against the Dallas Cowboys in the Hall of Fame game in Canton.