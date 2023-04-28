PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) — Pittsburgh Steelers first-round pick Broderick Jones was introduced to the media on Friday after being selected 14th overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Broderick will wear #77, which is the number of his former teammate at Georgia Devin Willock who was killed in a car crash earlier this year in Athens, Georgia.

“They told me the number was available, and I just wanted to show my respects by taking that number and letting it live through me,” Jones said during his press conference.

Jones was an All-SEC first team selection last season with the Bulldogs.