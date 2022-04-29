PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers selected defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal from Texas A&M with the 84th overall pick Friday in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

The 6-4, 280 lb junior started in 12 games, recording 58 total tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, one forced fumble and two QB hurries. The All-American finished the 2021 season tied for fifth in the SEC in sacks and ninth in tackles for loss.

In the first round, the Steelers drafted University of Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett 20th overall. Pickett was the first quarterback taken off the board.

In the second round, Pittsburgh added Georgia wide receiver George Pickens 52nd overall.

The Steelers have four remaining NFL Draft picks Saturday. Those draft picks include: