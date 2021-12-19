PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers rallied from behind yet again to grab the win over the Tennessee Titans 19-13 at Heinz Field on Sunday.

Pittsburgh fell behind 10-0 before Chris Boswell added a field goal to get the Steelers on the board.

Behind 13-3 in the third quarter, Ben Roethlisberger rushed for a one-yard score to make it 13-10.

The Pittsburgh defense would force three turnovers after the touchdown, leading to three Boswell field goals to give the Steelers a 19-13 lead.

With time winding down in the fourth quarter, Joe Haden made a big stop on fourth down to seal the win for Pittsburgh.

The Steelers’ defense recorded four turnovers on the day.

Linebacker TJ Watt posted 1.5 sacks and set the franchise record for sacks in a season passing James Harrison.

Watt has 17.5 sacks so far this year.

The Steelers move to 7-6-1 with the win.