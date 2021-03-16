Steelers’ defense loses three veteran players

Mike Hilton, Tyson Alualu and Vince Williams will all play elsewhere in 2021

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – After losing Bud Dupree to the Titans in free agency, three other members of the Steelers’ defense are heading out of Pittsburgh.

Cornerback Mike Hilton has signed a four-year free-agent contract with the Bengals. In six games last season, Hilton tallied three interceptions with two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

Defensive tackle Tyson Alualu has agreed to a two-year deal with Jacksonville. He was originally drafted by the Jaguars with the #10 overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft. He recorded a pair of sacks last season for the Steelers.

Finally, ESPN is reporting that the Steelers are releasing veteran linebacker Vince Williams after eight seasons. The move saves the Steelers $4 million on the salary cap. During his time in Pittsburgh, Williams amassed 20.5 sacks.