Steelers cut ties with veteran defensive back

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Steven Nelson (22) stands on the field during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Steven Nelson has spent the past two seasons in Pittsburgh after signing as a free agent from the Chiefs back in 2019

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Steelers have officially announced the termination of cornerback Steven Nelson’s contract.

The veteran defensive back started 30 games in his last two seasons with the Steelers.

Last season, he amassed 48 tackles with two tackles for loss and one fumble recovery. He also recorded two interceptions, both coming against the Philadelphia Eagles.

In his two seasons with the Steelers, he had 109 tackles, 17 pass defenses, three interceptions, two tackles for a loss and two fumble recoveries.