Steelers cut ties with backfield veteran

Pittsburgh Steelers fullback Roosevelt Nix-Jones (45) watches the end of the Cleveland Browns play against the Baltimore Ravens as the game is shown on the scoreboard screen after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in their NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, in Pittsburgh. The Ravens won diminishing the Steelers chances of making the playoffs. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

The Pittsburgh Steelers officially cut ties with Fullback Roosevelt Nix on Wednesday.

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers officially cut ties with Fullback Roosevelt Nix on Wednesday when the new league year began at 4 p.m.

The move comes on the heels on the team agreeing to terms with Fullback Derek Watt on Tuesday.

Nix has played for the Steelers since 2015, appearing in 60 games over five seasons.

He was named to the Pro Bowl in 2018 after serving as a lead blocker for Le’Veon Bell in the Pittsburgh ground attack.

Primarily a special teams player during his time with the Steelers, Nix played in just nineteen games due to injury during the 2019 campaign.

Nix has 16 touches for 73 yards and two touchdowns in his career.