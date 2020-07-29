Steelers’ cornerback placed on reserve/COVID-19 list

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Justin Layne (31) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers placed cornerback Justin Layne on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The 2019 third-round pick appeared in 10 games last season, primarily on special teams. He finished with three tackles on the campaign.

The Steelers’ official website outlined the protocols for the reserve/COVID-19 list.