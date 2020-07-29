Steelers’ cornerback placed on reserve/COVID-19 list

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers placed cornerback Justin Layne on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
The 2019 third-round pick appeared in 10 games last season, primarily on special teams. He finished with three tackles on the campaign.
The Steelers’ official website outlined the protocols for the reserve/COVID-19 list.
The NFL created the reserve/COVID-19 list for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person(s).
If a player falls into either of these categories, their club is required to immediately place the player on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Per agreed upon NFL-NFLPA policy, clubs are not permitted to comment on player’s medical status other than referring to roster status. Clubs may not disclose whether player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID 19.