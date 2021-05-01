Steelers continue to boost offensive line with first pick of Day 3

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Dan Moore Junior with their first pick of Day 3 on Saturday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers added their second offensive lineman of the 2021 NFL Draft, selecting Texas A&M tackle Dan Moore Junior with the 128th-overall pick.

Moore made 36 consecutive starts over his final three seasons at left tackle. He also played as a freshman, making one start at left guard before switching to the outside.

The Texas A&M line allowed just seven sacks this past season.

Moore was also named a finalist for the Joe Moore award which is given to the nation’s top offensive lineman each year.

He joins Kendrick Green as offensive lineman selected by the Steelers in the first four rounds of the draft.