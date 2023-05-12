PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – Shortly after announcing rookie deals for Darnell Washington and Cory Trice Junor, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced the signings of fellow rookies Nick Herbig (linebacker) and Spencer Anderson (lineman).

Both deals are for four years and financial terms were not disclosed.

Herbig was a fourth-round selection out of Wisconsin and the brother of Steelers teammate Nate Herbig.

He started 31 games for the Badgers and finished his career with 137 tackles with 21 sacks.

Herbig was named a first-team All-Big 10 selection as a junior.

Anderson was a seventh-round pick out of Maryland and played 46 career games for the Terrapins playing right tackle, right guard, center and left tackle.

The Steelers opened rookie minicamp on Friday.