PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers have claimed linebacker Jamir Jones off of waivers from the Jacksonville Jaguars the team announced on Thursday.

To make room for Jones, Pittsburgh has released linebacker Derrek Tuszka.

He was a member of the Steelers in 2021 but was released during the season and picked up by the Rams.

Jones played college ball at Notre Dame playing in 55 games in four seasons.

In 2019, he appeared in 11 games with 50 tackles and four and a half sacks.