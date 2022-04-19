PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo is reporting that the Pittsburgh Steelers have claimed wide receiver Miles Boykin off waivers from the Baltimore Ravens.

Boykin is a former 2019 third-round pick of the Ravens out of Notre Dame.

During his time in Baltimore, he caught 33 passes for 470 yards and seven touchdowns. However, he caught just one pass last season after playing in a career-low eight games.

The 25-year-old’s best season came in 2020 when he caught 19 passes for 266 yards and four touchdowns.