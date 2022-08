PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers claimed center Ryan McCollum off waivers from the Detroit Lions on Tuesday.

As a rookie last year, McCollum played in 13 games with the Lions with one start.

He played college football at Oklahoma State and was signed as an undrafted free agent in 2021 by the Houston Texans.

McCollum was a member of the Texans’ practice squad before being signed by Detroit.

To make room for McCollum, the Steelers waived center Nate Gilliam.