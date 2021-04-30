Steelers bypass offensive line help, select Big 10 tight end in 2nd round

Penn State tight end Pat Freiermuth (87) looks on after catching a pass against Memphis in the first half of the NCAA Cotton Bowl college football game, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

The Steelers grabbed another weapon for their offense in tight end Pat Freiermuth with their 2nd round pick Friday night

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers have selected tight end Pat Freiermuth in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft with the 55th-overall pick.

Freiermuth played in the Big Ten with Penn State in his college career.

In 31 games for the Nittany Lions, he hauled in 92 receptions for 1,185 yards and 16 touchdowns. In 2020, he was named a First-Team All-Conference selection in the Big Ten.

Freiermuth played just four games in the 2020 season due to the Big Ten’s shortened season and an injury to his shoulder. He caught 23 passes for 310 yards with a touchdown in his final college season.

At 6’5, 251 pounds, Freiermuth will provide a big target for the Steelers offense.