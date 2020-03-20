Steelers bulk up by signing veteran offensive lineman

Kansas City Chiefs offensive guard Stefen Wisniewski (61) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The NFL Network reports that the Steelers have signed veteran offensive lineman Stefen Wisniewski to a two-year free agent contract.

He played last season in Kansas City, starting every postseason game for the Chiefs.

Wisniewski has started for two of the the last three Super Bowl champions, and can play both guard and center.

The 30-year old was born in Pittsburgh, and has played nine years in the NFL with the Raiders, Jaguars, Eagles, and Chiefs.

He was drafted by the Raiders in the second round of the 2011 NFL Draft out of Penn State.

His uncle, Steve Wisniewski, was previously an eight-time Pro Bowler with the Raiders.