PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) — According to The NFL Network, the Pittsburgh Steelers are set to resign tight end Zach Gentry to the team.

It is reportedly a one-year deal.

Gentry stands at 6’8, the tallest player on the roster.

He is the Steelers’ number two tight end and played in half of the offensive snaps in 2022. Gentry recorded 19 catches for 132 yards this past season.

Gentry was a fifth-round pick out of Michigan in 2019.

In four seasons with Pittsburgh, he has appeared in 40 games.