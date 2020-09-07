Steelers bring back QB Josh Dobbs, safety Sean Davis

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Quarterback Josh Dobbs and safety Sean Davis have reunited with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The team claimed both players off waivers after they failed to make the 53-man rosters elsewhere.

Dobbs was cut by Jacksonville — which traded for Dobbs last September — while Davis was let go by Washington. To make room for Dobbs, the Steelers released quarterback Devlin “Duck” Hodges.

Hodges briefly achieved cult status last year when he made an unlikely ascension to starter in place of injured Ben Roethlisberger.

Hodges went 3-3 as a starter but the quality of his play diminished as time wore on.