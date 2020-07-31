Steelers bolster defensive backfield by signing veteran safety

Oakland Raiders’ Curtis Riley (35) warms up before an NFL football game against the New York Jets Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers have reportedly signed safety Curtis Riley to a one-year free agent deal.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport was the first to report the signing.

Riley appeared in all 16 games for the Raiders last season. He finished with 34 tackles, one pass-breakup and a forced fumble.

He previously played for both the Giants and Titans. For his career, Riley has five interceptions with four of them coming in his one season in New York.

Riley played college football at Fresno State and originally signed as an undrafted free agent with Tennessee.