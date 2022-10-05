PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN)- The Pittsburgh Steelers are off to a 1-3 start, and they are now facing a possible deficit that they haven’t seen since the NFL merger.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Steelers are a 14-point underdog in Week 5 matchup with the Buffalo Bills. Schefter tweeted that the Steelers had never been a 14- point underdog in any game since the 1970 AFL/NFL merger.

According to Yahoo Sports, the Steelers beat the Bills in Week 1 last season when the team was a 6.5-point underdog.

The Steelers were a 13.5-point underdog in their Super Bowl XXX matchup with the Dallas Cowboys in 1996. The Cowboys won 27-17.

Pittsburgh is coming off a 24-20 loss to the New York Jets. Rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett replaced Mitch Trubisky at halftime and went 10 of 13 for 120 yards and three interceptions. Pickett became the first QB in the history NFL to have multiple rushing touchdowns in his first career game. On Tuesday, Pickett was announced as the starter for Week 5.

The game between the Steelers and the Bills is at 1 p.m. on WKBN-TV.