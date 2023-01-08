PITTSBURGH (AP) – Najee Harris ran for 84 yards and a touchdown as the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Cleveland Browns 28-14 but were eliminated from the playoffs when Miami edged the New York Jets.

The Steelers will have to settle for a 16th straight non-losing season under coach Mike Tomlin, fueled by a 7-2 finish.

Pittsburgh’s ugly 2-6 start included an injury to star linebacker T.J. Watt and rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett’s ascension to the starting job.

The Browns finished 7-10, including 3-3 with quarterback Deshaun Watson.

This is the 17th time since Cleveland re-joined the NFL in 1999 that the Browns have lost at least 10 games.