PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) — Pittsburgh Steelers senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach Brian Flores is leaving the team to take the defensive coordinator position with the Minnesota Vikings according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Flores joined Mike Tomlin’s staff this past season.

He has interviewed for several head coaching and defensive coordinator positions throughout the league this off-season.

Flores is previously the head coach of the Miami Dolphins, a job he held for three seasons. He was fired after posting a record of 24-25.

After being relieved of his duties in Miami, Flores sued the Dolphins organization — along with the Giants and Broncos — alleging racial discrimination.