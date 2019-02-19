Steelers, Antonio Brown agree trade is ‘best' for each side

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

The Pittsburgh Steelers will now look to trade wide receiver Antonio Brown.

Brown and the Steelers met Tuesday and came away with the conclusion that a trade would be “best” for both sides.

The star wideout has had a tumultuous last few months, dating back to when he skipped practice the last week of the season after a heated confrontation with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Had a great meeting with Mr.Rooney today we discussed a lot of things and we cleared the air on several issues! We both agreed that it is time to move on but Ill always have appreciation and gratitude towards the Rooney family and @steelers organization! #CallGod #Boomin pic.twitter.com/DEgURchvhW Antonio Brown (@AB84) February 19, 2019

Antonio Brown met today with Art Rooney, per source. Then Browns agent Drew Rosenhaus joined the meeting, as did Steelers GM Kevin Colbert and exec Omar Kahn. Meeting was cordial and everyone agreed the trade will be for the best, per source. Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 19, 2019

Drafted by the Steelers in the sixth round of the 2010 draft, Brown emerged as one of the league’s top wideouts. He had 1,297 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2018 in 15 games.

While the Steelers will pursue a trade, Brown and his agent reportedly won’t be given permission to talk to other teams to help facilitate a deal.

Clarity on Antonio Brown: Source says the #Steelers agreed to work on the potential trade but Brown and his agent Drew Rosenhaus do not have permission to speak with teams. Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 19, 2019