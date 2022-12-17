PITTSBURGH (WKBN) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced that Mitch Trubisky will get the start Sunday for the Steelers against the Carolina Panthers.

Rookie Kenny Pickett remains in the concussion protocol after suffering a concussion against the Ravens last week and is listed as doubtful.

Trubisky came in relief of Pickett, throwing for a touchdown and three interceptions.

He and Mason Rudolph shared first team reps during practice throughout the week.

Trubisky started the first four games the year for Pittsburgh before being benched in Week 4 against the Jets.

He has 4 touchdowns, 5 interceptions and a 63.3% completion rate this season.

The Steelers take on the Panthers Sunday at 1 p.m. Sunday on WKBN.