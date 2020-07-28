Steelers add veteran running back to lineup

The Steelers begin their training camp at Heinz Field on Tuesday

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed running back Wendell Smallwood to a one-year contact on Tuesday.

Smallwood played in 15 games for Washington last season, with 22 carries for 81 yards. He also added nine receptions for 64 yards.

He was originally drafted by the Eagles in the 2016 NFL Draft in the fifth round. Smallwood played three seasons with the Eagles, racking up 850 yards and five touchdowns on 211 carries.

Smallwood played college at West Virginia University.

