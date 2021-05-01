Steelers add second linebacker of Day 3 with Miami product

The Steelers took Miami linebacker Quincy Roche in the 6th-round of the NFL Draft on Saturday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers took their second linebacker of the 2021 NFL Draft in the sixth round, selecting Miami LB Quincy ROche with the 216th-overall pick.

Roche spent three seasons at Temple before playing his final year with the Hurricanes.

He started all 10 games with Miami, recording 45 total tackles, 14.5 for a loss with 4.5 sacks.

Roche tied for ACC lead with three forced fumbles and had two fumbles recovered.

At Temple, he totaled 137 total tackles, 39.5 tackles for loss and 26 sacks in three seasons.

Roche was named the 2019 American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year while playing with the Owls.