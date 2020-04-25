Steelers add playmaker wide receiver with second round pick

Notre Dame’s Chase Claypool (83) runs from the pursuit of Louisville defensive back Cornelius Sturghill (6) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Louisville, Ky., Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. Notre Dame won 35-17. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected WR Chase Claypool with their second round pick Friday night

PITTSBURGH (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers have selected wide receiver Chase Claypool with the 49th overall pick (second round) in the 2020 NFL Draft.

It was the Steelers’ first pick in the draft.

This is the first time since 2012 the Steelers have selected an offensive player with their first selection in the draft (David DeCastro).

Claypool had 66 catches for 1,037 yards and 13 touchdowns his senior season with the Irish.

He more than doubled his scoring production his final season. In 2019, Claypool reached the end zone just four times.

Over his four year career, he racked up 150 catches for 2,159 yards and 19 touchdowns.

Pittsburgh has the 38th pick of the third round later Friday night.