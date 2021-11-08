Steelers add former Youngstown State product to active roster ahead of Monday night game

Pittsburgh Steelers’ Kevin Rader (87)) in action during a pre-season NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers have added former Youngstown State product Kevin Rader to the active roster ahead of their Monday Night Football game against the Chicago Bears.

Veteran tight end Eric Ebron has been ruled out for the game, opening up space for the former Penguin.

Rader signed to the Steelers practice squad at the start of the season. He also spent time with the Pittsburgh practice squad in 2020.

He was signed by the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2018 NFL Draft, spending training camp with the team.

With YSU, Rader had 44 receptions for 601 yards and four touchdowns including the game-winning touchdown in the 2017 national semifinals against Eastern Washington.

He will go back to the practice squad following the game and will not have to clear waivers.