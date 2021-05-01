Steelers add first secondary player in Big 12 cornerback with seventh-round pick

Steelers add first secondary player in Big 12 cornerback Tre Norwood with seventh-round pick

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers took their first defensive secondary player of the 2021 NFL Draft as they selected Oklahoma’s Tre Norwood with the 245th-overall pick.

This past season, Norwood played all 11 games with the Sooners, recording 23 tackles, five interceptions and two pass breakups.

His five INTs were tied for the lead in the Big 12 Conference and tied for third nationally.

Norwood missed the entire 2019 season due to injury.

In all, he played 39 games for Oklahoma 111 tackles with six interceptions.