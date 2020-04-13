Steelers add depth at wide receiver, another former XFL player

The Steelers have signed wide receiver Saeed Blacknall to a one-year deal

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed former XFL wide receiver Saeed Blacknall to a contract.

It is a one-year deal for the former Los Angeles Wildcat and Penn State wideout.

Blacknall caught four passes for 120 yards and two touchdowns for the Wildcats in the shortened XFL season.

He was signed as an undrafted free agent in 2018 by the Oakland Raiders and was on the team’s practice squad.

In 2019, he was in camp with the Miami Dolphins before being released before spending time with the Arizona Cardinals practice squad.

At Penn State, Blacknall had 50 receptions for 979 yards and seven touchdowns in 34 games.