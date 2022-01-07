PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Steelers have activated wide receiver Diontae Johnson from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

He was placed on the list on Thursday, which indicates a potential false-positive COVID-19 test.

Johnson leads the team in receptions (100), receiving yards (1,110), and receiving touchdowns (8) this season.

The Steelers will visit the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday afternoon in the regular-season finale. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. on WKBN-27.

Pittsburgh still has a slim shot at qualifying for the postseason. The Steelers need a win on Sunday against Baltimore, a Colts loss, and anything but a tie between the Chargers and Raiders.