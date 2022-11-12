PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers have activated star linebacker TJ Watt from the injured reserve on Saturday.

Watt is expected to make his return from a pectoral injury on Sunday as the Steelers host the New Orleans Saints.

He has been out since leaving the Week 1 game against the Bengals.

However, the Steelers were dealt another blow to the defense as safety Minkah Fitzpatrick will miss the game after getting his appendix taken out.

The team activated safety Curtis Riley from the practice squad.

The Steelers take on the Saints Sunday at 1 p.m. on FOX Youngstown.