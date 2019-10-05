Steeler shutout: Farrell blanks Cochranton

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Farrell blanked Cochranton, 54-0 in week seven of the high school football regular season.
With the win, the Steelers have won five straight games.
They improve to 5-2 overall on the season.
Farrell will host Reynolds in a pivotal week eight matchup.
