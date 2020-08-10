Steel Valley Conference releases new football schedules for Chaney, East, Mooney & Ursuline

The Steel Valley Conference released a revised schedule on Monday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – In light of the recent 2020 schedule changes by the OHSAA, the Steel Valley Conference released a revised schedule on Monday for Chaney, East, Cardinal Mooney and Ursuline.

The new slate includes six regular season games, with all teams eligible for the playoff. It also allows teams to add additional games if they are eliminated from postseason play.

In a release, the conference recognizes that Governor DeWine has not yet cleared contact sports (football, soccer, and field hockey) to be played.

The following are the revised schedules, which are subject to change as new information is presented:

ChaneyEastMooneyUrsuline
8/27 @ Ursuline8/28 @ University School 5:00pm8/28 Steubenville HOME8/27 Chaney HOME
9/4 @ Howland9/4 @ Boardman9/4 @ Harding9/4 Fitch HOME
9/11 @ Fitch9/11 @ Mooney9/11 East HOME9/11 @ Boardman
9/19 @ Mooney9/18 @ Ursuline9/19 Chaney HOME9/18 East HOME
9/25 @ Canfield9/25 @ Howland9/25 @ Boardman9/25 @ Harding
10/3 East (Site and Time TBD)10/3 Chaney (Site and Time TBD)10/2 @ Ursuline10/2 Mooney HOME

