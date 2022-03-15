YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Steel Valley Conference boys and girls basketball postseason awards were officially announced on Tuesday.

The following are the complete first and second-team honorees:

Boys’ First Team All-Steel Valley Conference:

Josiah Gonzalez (Chaney)

Clive Wilson (Chaney)

Mick Hergenrother (Mooney)

Terrance Pankey (Ursuline)

Vincent Flauto (Ursuline)

Boys’ Second Team All-Steel Valley Conference:

DJ Waller (Chaney)

Luther Bell (East)

Rocco Turner (Mooney)

Ashton O’Brien (Mooney)

Jaden Payne (Ursuline)

Girls’ First Team All-Steel Valley Conference:

Laionia Williams (Chaney)

Samair Colon (East)

Alaina Scavina (Mooney)

Sophia Diorio (Mooney)

Alayna Smith (Ursuline)

Girls’ Second Team All-Steel Valley Conference:

Anjelisia McKinney (Chaney)

Alyssa Crankfield (East)

Olivia Rouser (Mooney)

Angelina Rotunno (Mooney)

Lily Scott (Ursuline)