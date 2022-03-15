YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Steel Valley Conference boys and girls basketball postseason awards were officially announced on Tuesday.
The following are the complete first and second-team honorees:
Boys’ First Team All-Steel Valley Conference:
Josiah Gonzalez (Chaney)
Clive Wilson (Chaney)
Mick Hergenrother (Mooney)
Terrance Pankey (Ursuline)
Vincent Flauto (Ursuline)
Boys’ Second Team All-Steel Valley Conference:
DJ Waller (Chaney)
Luther Bell (East)
Rocco Turner (Mooney)
Ashton O’Brien (Mooney)
Jaden Payne (Ursuline)
Girls’ First Team All-Steel Valley Conference:
Laionia Williams (Chaney)
Samair Colon (East)
Alaina Scavina (Mooney)
Sophia Diorio (Mooney)
Alayna Smith (Ursuline)
Girls’ Second Team All-Steel Valley Conference:
Anjelisia McKinney (Chaney)
Alyssa Crankfield (East)
Olivia Rouser (Mooney)
Angelina Rotunno (Mooney)
Lily Scott (Ursuline)