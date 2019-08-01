Staying put: YSU signs Barnes to 5-year contract extension

Barnes has led the Penguins to four postseason appearances in the last six years

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State has agreed to a five-year contract extension with Women’s Basketball Head Coach John Barnes.

The extension includes the 2019-20 through 2022-23 seasons plus a university option for the 2023-24 season.

Barnes has led the Penguins to four postseason appearances in the last six years.

Under his watch, the Penguins have won 104 games with two appearances each in the Women’s NIT and the Women’s Basketball Invitational over his first six seasons.

In a release from the university’s athletic department, Barnes said:

“I want to thank President Tressel, Athletics Director Ron Strollo and Assistant Athletics Director Elaine Jacobs for being extremely supportive of the women’s basketball program and myself. They will do anything they can to help us continue to succeed on the court and in the classroom. I’m also very thankful for my staff and players over the years who have worked very hard to help the program grow into one that can compete year in and year out on the national level. It is a privilege to coach at Youngstown State, and the extended contract is great motivation to continue to work as hard as we can to bring a championship to YSU.”

“We are very pleased with what Coach Barnes has been able to accomplish both on and off the court over his first six seasons,” Strollo said. “He has built a program that is very important to our campus and the community. Stability is very important for our success as a department and for our student-athletes, and we’re excited to have come to an agreement that is going to extend Coach Barnes’ time here. We look forward to many successful years in the future.”

Last season, YSU went 22-10 and earned an at-large berth to play in the WNIT. The Penguins won at least 21 games for the third time in Barnes’ six seasons, and they set new program records with 16 home victories and 13 Horizon League wins.

Barnes earned the 250th win of his career during the season, and he celebrated his 100th victory at Youngstown State.