Staying put: Mooney removes interim label from Carl Pelini

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – According to an official release, Cardinal Mooney High School has announced that the interim label on Carl Pelini’s position as head football coach has been removed.



Pelini is now officially the fourth head coach in the school’s history.

“I’m pleased to name Carl Pelini as the head coach of Cardinal Mooney football. Because

high school athletics has become so complex, the most successful programs are the ones

that demonstrate the greatest commitment to their people — the ones that create the greatest

sense of belonging, and who do the most in-house to develop their people,” President Thomas Maj said.

“Coach Pelini has a proven track record in each of those areas. I’m also happy that Cardinal Mooney will return one of its own as head coach,” added Maj.

Pelini graduated from Cardinal Mooney in 1983 and was a member of two state

championship teams — one as a player and one as a coach. He went on to play football at Columbia

University in New York City.

He coached in various capacities at Kansas State University, Nebraska, Ohio University and Youngstown State University among others. He also served as head coach at Florida Atlantic.

“We want to win football games, but as we do that, we must foster mutual trust, integrity,

responsibility and work ethic among the players and coaches,” Pelini said. “When you base

your standards on these values, your program will grow, but so will those inside of it — and

that’s what’s really important.”



Pelini is also the school’s Associate Athletic Director for Advancement.

