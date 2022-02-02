ANN ARBOR, Michigan (WKBN) – ESPN is reporting that Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh has informed the school that he will remain with the Wolverines’ program, despite interviewing for the Minnesota Vikings head coaching position on Wednesday.

Harbaugh took over the program at his alma mater in 2015. He has led the Wolverines to a record of 49-22, and has finished in the top-25 in three of his four campaigns in charge.

Last Fall, Harbaugh led Michigan to a record of 12-2, including a win over Ohio State. He also led the Wolverines to a Big Ten Championship, and an appearance in the College Football Playoff Semifinals, where the Wolverines fell to Georgia 34-11.