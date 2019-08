Girard Senior Lineman Haeden Gump has verbally committed to play college football at Youngstown State University.

Gump is a four-year starter for the Indians, having earned All-State honors twice

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Girard Senior Lineman Haeden Gump has verbally committed to play college football at Youngstown State University.

The official announcement was made on Twitter Wednesday afternoon.

At 6’4″ 285 pounds, Gump is a four-year starter for the Indians, having earned All-State honors twice.

He chose to play for the Penguins over the following schools — Air Force, Kent State, Akron, Bowling Green and Cincinnati.