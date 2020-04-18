Staying competitive: Poland girls basketball using points system for online workouts

Head coach Nick Blanch designated the four captains as leaders so they can track their progress and earn points for their team for different activities

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – High school sports remain at a standstill here in Ohio, forcing local athletes and coaches to get creative with how they stay in shape. The Poland girls basketball team is making the most of their time at home while keeping their competitive edge.



Head coach Nick Blanch recently put together a schedule for weekly Zoom meetings with his team.

“Just to break it up because it’s more than just basketball right now,” said Blanch. “We’re trying to keep everybody feeling as normal as possible and this is your team, this is your family away from home.”

Blanch says it’s a great ice-breaker for their eight incoming freshmen to get to know the upperclassmen and of course, they’ve made it competitive.

Led by the four new captains, Blanch put together a chart with different workouts, so the girls can track their progress and earn points for their team.

“We have different things, they can go on bike rides and get points for their team, anything where they’re active,” said Blanch. “It could be walks, sprint training, everything with the point breakdown. We have an ACL stretch routine, you get eight points if you do that.”

“I’m working on their leadership ability, our captains and I’m working on the other girls learning how to become a better teammate,” he said.

Each week the points go back to zero, allowing for some healthy competition and growth over the next few months.

The Bulldogs are hoping to get back to the District Championship game next season and they’ll be loaded once again with three seniors, led by 1st Team All State guard Jackie Grisdale.

“We don’t want to make it easy on ourselves and pick easy goals,” said Blanch. “We want to work to be one of the best teams in the area, but it starts with things like this. So I’m really excited that they’re excited about it and everybody is spending time getting better and really buying in so hopefully we keep that rolling.”