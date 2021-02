Michael Pastella recorded 93 tackles in just 8 games this past season

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Cardinal Mooney senior Michael Pastella will continue his academic and athletic career at Youngstown State University.

The Cardinals linebacker made it official, signing his letter of intent Wednesday morning:

Today, linebacker Michael Pastella made it official … he’ll be a Penguin! Thank you @YoungstownStFB — you signed a great one! #MooneyFootball #GritU #NationalSigningDay pic.twitter.com/NuSC2XS8re — Cardinal Mooney Football (@football_mooney) February 3, 2021

Pastella recorded 93 tackles in just 8 games this past season. He also finished with 4 tackles-for-loss, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble and a defensive touchdown.