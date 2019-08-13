Staying Alive! Youngstown tops Puerto Rico to avoid elimination in PONY World Series

Youngstown got a win Tuesday to keep their hopes alive of a championship in the 2019 Dick’s Sporting Goods PONY League World Series

Youngstown is one of just ten teams competing internationally in the PONY League World Series.

WASHINGTON, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Youngstown PONY baseball team topped Puerto Rico 9-5 on Tuesday to keep their hopes of a championship alive at the 2019 Dick’s Sporting Goods PONY League World Series.

Youngstown jumped out to an early lead, plating 2 runs in the first inning and another in the 2nd.

They started each of the first three innings with a double.

Braeden D’Angelo got the start for Youngstown going 5 innings with 8 strikeouts.

Puerto Rico tried to make a late comeback inching the score to 5-3 going to the 7th.

But in the Youngstown half of the inning, they played 4 insurance runs highlighted by a Anthony Malagise two-run home run.

The game was delayed over three hours due to rain and Youngstown is scheduled to have a rematch with Chinese-Taipei later Tuesday evening if the weather permits. Youngstown needs a win to stay alive in the tournament.

